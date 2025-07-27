Selena Gomez spills on her unconventional wedding day menu

Selena Gomez reveals surprise menu for big day with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez is gearing up for her big day with fiancé Benny Blanco and she’s already dishing out some deliciously unexpected wedding plans.

The Only Murders in the Building star took to her Rare Beauty TikTok account this week to share a quirky detail about what she hopes to serve at her upcoming nuptials and it’s not your typical fancy fare.

When asked about her dream dessert, the Texas-born star didn't hesitate. "My preferred dessert would be biscuits and gravy," Selena revealed with a smile.

"My Nana’s biscuits and gravy. That sounds like dessert to me."

Swapping cake tiers for southern comfort, her sweet tribute to her roots proves that when it comes to her wedding menu, she’s serving up tradition with a personal twist.

"Whenever that day comes, I do know I don’t want a big cake,” she said. “I think I’d want a mini one, for just us, that we can freeze."

Selena got engaged to music producer Benny in December 2023 after confirming their relationship earlier that year.

At the time, she delighted fans with a glowing post captioned, "Forever starts now," proudly showing off her dazzling diamond ring worth around $1 million.

Since then, it’s been a whirlwind of romance and creativity for the couple.

In June, Benny appeared on Australia’s Today show, where he opened up about life post engagement and the joy of working alongside Selena on their joint album I Said I Love You First, which dropped in March.

During a recent appearance on Australia's Today show, the music producer laughed off the unconventional move after host Richard Wilkins quipped, "Most people, when they get engaged, plan a wedding but you and Selena make an album."

Benny explained that their musical collaboration wasn’t premeditated.

“We just started making music in our house as a little fun activity, and then all of a sudden we had one song, then two songs, then three songs, then four songs,” he said.

As for their much-anticipated wedding, Benny was quick to shut down whispers that Ed Sheeran had already RSVP’d, putting the rumors to rest.

"I just told him, I'm gonna have a wedding and you’re gonna come to the wedding," he joked during a recent interview, hinting that some RSVPs might just be verbal commitments from close friends.