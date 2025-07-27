Jennifer Lopez shocking confessions spark industry outrage

Jennifer Lopez left the crowd stunned in Italy when she turned her Lucca Summer Festival show into something far more than just music.

The 55 year old singer shared intimate details on stage and performed a new song that had everyone talking about her personal life.

The audience was caught off guard when Lopez grabbed the mic and began speaking openly. “I have to be honest with you. Sometimes I get in different moods at night. I don’t know about you, but I do and sometimes I like it hard," she said, sparking cheers from the crowd.

She went on to adding, “Other days, I’m feeling a little romantic. You put on candles and soft music. On those days, I like it real slow.”

The singer did not stop there as she teased the crowd with another confession, saying, “Maybe because it’s summertime and it’s hot outside, I feel a little more naughty. You ever get that feeling? Where you feel like being naughty? On those days, I like it real fast.”

As the bold comments kept coming, Lopez moved into a performance of her unreleased track Up All Night.

The lyrics included lines like “I’m up all night, dancing on somebody, living my best life / I bet you wish that you were by my side / I got tired of you breaking me down / Look at me now.”

However, she did not mention anyone by name but fans quickly connected the words to her split from Ben Affleck.

A source told The US Sun that Lopez has been working on songs for a new album and many of them reflect her private life. “This is a whole new era for Jennifer and she is not going to be holding back,” the insider shared.