Lorde gives two-word reaction to Charli XCX’s private wedding

Since Charli XCX shared her wedding photos with the world, fans and fellow artists have been flooding her with love and admiration for the newlyweds.

A week after tying the knot with George Daniel in a private ceremony surrounded by cloe friends and family with apparently no A-listers invited, the Brat star posted some photos from her July 19 nuptials.

She captioned the post, "Did something," punctuated with a millennial-preferred version of a heart emoji.

While Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan hit the love reaction on the post Lorde chimed in the comments section with a two-word reaction.

"Beautiful stuff," the Royals singer, whose real name is Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor, wrote.

In addition to the Barbie actress and 28-year-old Lorde’s reaction, Paris Hilton also dropped a comment.

"Congratulations love! [champagne, bride and green heart emoji]," Hilton penned a short and sweet note.

In her Saturday, July 26, Instagram post, Charli, 32, shared a set of random photos from her surprise wedding with the 1975 drummer.

The two, who announced their engagement in July 2023, exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony hosted at Hackney Town Hall in London.