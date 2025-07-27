'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star Mayci welcomes third baby

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Mayci Neeley is a mother of three now.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, July 26, the reality TV star revealed she had welcomed her third child, a baby girl, her second with husband Jacob Neeley.

In addition to the newborn, Mayci and Jacob share a four-year-old daughter, Harlow. She is also mom to a nine-year-old son, Hudson, from a previous relationship.

"Our girl is here and our hearts are so full [sparkling red heart emoji]," she added a sweet caption alongside an adorable carousel.

Among the series of photos one captured Mayci lying in a hospital bed, cradling her newborn as her proud husband planted a sweet kiss on her forehead.

Other images showed the happy couple lovingly gazing at their little bundle of joy and gently stroking her tiny face.

The final snapshots featured solo moments of each parent holding their new daughter with tenderness and a huge smile on their faces.

Mayci’s Secret Wives co-star Mikayla Matthews chimed in the comments section of the post to congratulate the couple.

"She’s so perfect. me and Lottie are ready for a play date," she wrote enthusiastically.

On Thursday, July 17, Mikayla welcomed her fourth baby with her husband Jace Terry. They named their baby girl: Lottie June.