The Weeknd receives big honour from the Toronto city

The Weeknd is bringing his unique sound back to his hometown of Toronto, and the city is celebrating in style.

On Saturday, July 26, The Weeknd was awarded the Key to the City and honoured with The Weeknd Weekend by the City of Toronto in a private ceremony.

The ceremony, attended by Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow, youth from the Boys & Girls Club of West Scarborough, and students from Birchmount Park Collegiate Institute, marked a special moment for The Weeknd.

"Born in Toronto, Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye represents the best of our city," Chow said. "From Scarborough to the global stage, he has reshaped modern R&B music as a multi-platinum, Diamond-certified artist while using his platform to create a lasting impact for Toronto and around the world."

The Weeknd has committed to making a positive impact on his community, promising to revitalise the basketball court and build a mobile recording studio for the Boys & Girls Club, as well as bring a dedicated dance and arts studio and a sensory room for students with development disabilities to Birchmount Park Collegiate Institute.

"I’m deeply honoured to receive the Key to the City. It feels good to be home. Toronto is where I found my voice, and I’m committed to helping the next generation find theirs," The Weeknd said.

The Weeknd is set to perform at Rogers Centre on multiple dates, including July 27 and 28, and August 7 and 8. Fans can catch him live on stage, performing hits like Blinding Lights, Starboy, and One of the Girls.