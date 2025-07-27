DJ Steve Aoki welcomes baby boy with wife Sasha

Steve Aoki became a father for the first time as he and his wife Sasha welcomed a baby boy.

The 47 year old DJ and his wife shared the news with fans through a joint Instagram post.

The couple who married in 2024 wrote, “Rocky77 has arrived! We’re so in love with him already [heart emoji]

Even more special is that we get to celebrate our son’s birth on the same day as our wedding anniversary. Surprise arrival he came out on his own time already writing his first chapter of life. Let the adventures begin! [heart emojis] (sic)”

Their announcement featured a picture of their newborn’s tiny feet.

Aoki had revealed Sasha’s pregnancy back in January during a concert in Dubai. As Sasha joined him on stage, he told the crowd, “This is a special moment. This is my wife, and we're having a baby.”

He also shared the baby’s gender in his playful style by smashing his face into a cake with blue icing. The cake had the word “AOKI” written in blue and pink icing and moments later, a screen behind them flashed the words, “It’s A Boy!”

The DJ shouted, “We’re having a boy!” and kissed Sasha on stage as fans cheered.

Sasha later called her pregnancy her “biggest collaboration yet” with her husband.

Steve and Sasha are now celebrating the arrival of their son and the start of their journey as parents.