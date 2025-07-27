Travis Kelce gives rare insights on 'Happy Gilmore 2' with surprise mention

Travis Kelce takes fans behind the scenes of ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ after release

Travis Kelce walked fans through the “surreal” experience of working in Happy Gilmore 2 with Adam Sandler.

The 35-year-old NFL star took to Instagram on Friday, July 25, and shared a series of photos from the set of the movie, along with a surprise.

The carousel featured some stills from the movie as well as behind the scenes shots.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end revealed that his father, Ed Kelce, also makes a cameo in the movie. The father of two is seen dining behind Adam’s character.

The athlete also included a picture of himself with Ed, and Adam together in his post.

“Man, this life is crazy!! Still so surreal I got this opportunity. @adamsandler SANDMAN!! Thank you brotha, for the opportunity and for giving us all Happy Gilmore 2! Everybody, go check it out right now!,” Travis wrote in the caption.

The film received glowing reviews from Travis’ close friends and his girlfriend, Taylor Swift. “Happy Gilmore 2 had me cackling and cheering the whole movie!” the pop superstar wrote on her Instagram Stories, sharing the movie poster. “An absolute must watch 13/10, go watch it on @netflix as soon as humanely possible.”

“LEGENDARY!!!,” Chiefs quarterback and Travis’ friend Patrick Mahomes wrote in the comments.

“Man, 10 minutes into Happy Gilmore 2, Absolutely devastating start! How could anyone recover from that?” Travis’ brother Jason Kelce chimed in.