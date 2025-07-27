Brooklyn Beckham gives another reason to fuel Beckham family feud

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz spend time in UK amid ongoing family feud

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz recently enjoyed a romantic getaway in the UK countryside amid the ongoing family feud with the Beckham family.

The couple, who tied the knot in April 2022, turned heads with their appearance over the weekend.

On Saturday, July 26, Brooklyn, 26, reposted his wife’s snap on his Instagram Stories, which featured the adorable couple as the aspiring chef planted a kiss on his wife’s neck while they posed for a mirror selfie.

The Lola actress was seen wearing a white T-shirt and black sunglasses, with her hair tied up in a messy bun.

This comes on the heels of the 30-year-old star sharing a picture of her husband from their trip to the UK countryside, along with the adorable mirror selfie, on her Instagram Stories.

In the first picture, Brooklyn also sported a casual look, wearing a white T-shirt paired with white trainers, a cream cap, and black shorts – showing off his tattooed legs.

This romantic getaway came amid the Beckham family spending time at their family hotel in the South of France.

Notably, amid ongoing tensions, Victoria Beckham appeared to snub her estranged son and his actress wife by honouring her father-in-law Ted on his 77th birthday with a family photo shared on Instagram – excluding Brooklyn and the Back Roads star.

For the unversed, the family feud reportedly began after Brooklyn and Peltz were notably absent from David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebration.