Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor still married or not?

Brittany Cartwright filed for divorce on August 27, 2024

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor’s divorce finalization date has passed, but has their marriage ended or not?

Reportedly, Monday, July 21 was supposed to be the date on which divorce should have been finalized, but still their marital status remains unchanged.

The Valley alum during her recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen cleared the confusion around it.

The 36-year-old Tuesday, July 22, responded to the host when he brought up the date that the 46-year-old had shared during his past appearance on the same show.

Cohen stated in a viral video shared on X (formerly Twitter), “He [Taylor] said your divorce was set to be finalized July 21st, which was yesterday.”

“Are you now officially divorced?” he enquired her.

Cartwright responded, “Unfortunately no.”

It came as a shock to the host as the Bravolebrity shared the reason for the delay.

“We both, like, didn’t send in all of our stuff at the right time,” she explained. “It’s a lot of stuff that happens so October 15 is the new date and it’s going to happen.”

Further giving insight into the current equation between the estranged couple, Cartwright told Cohen that their relationship is ‘horrible’ and ‘[There’s] no trust, whatsoever.’

For the unversed, the pair had been married for around five years before the divorce was filed.

Also, the two share four-year-old son name Cruz.