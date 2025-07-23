Liam Payne grabs all attention while filming 'Building the Band'

Liam Payne has been making One Direction fans go crazy in a viral clip of behind the scenes of his last project, Building the Band.
Netflix has dropped a clip of the late 31-year-old singer becoming the "centre of attention" while filming the show.
The video shows the former 1D singer sitting along with other judges including Nicole Scherzinger, while the band’s hit track What Makes You Beautiful could be heard playing the background.
Initially, he could be seen tapping his feet and hand. But as the beat drops, Liam gets up and starts singing along with the crowd surrounding the stage.
He then steps down the stage and sings the chorus of the song with the people sitting downstairs.
Meanwhile, his mentor Nicole, who sat right there, chanted for Liam and cheered him up.
In the 1 minute 49 second clip, Payne took over the entire set and lightened up the room. Towards the end of the video, he himself admitted “that was so fun.”
Building the Band marks as the Teardrops singer’s final works following his death.
Payne died last year in October after meeting a fatal accident in Argentina.
His funeral was attended by all his bandmates Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik.
