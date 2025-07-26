The Kid Laroi breaks silence on breakup rumours with Tate McRae

Tate McRae and The Kid Laroi sparked split speculations on social media

The Kid Laroi and Tate McRae were last seen together in March and fans had began wondering whether the two have split up for good.

The 22-year-old Canadian popstar and the Australian rapper, 21, were also spotted getting cosy with different people while they were away, further solidifying the breakup claims.

However, fans no longer have to wonder, since The Kid Laroi seemingly confirmed his break up with McRae.

The STAY hitmaker took to X to address the theories that he launched a smear campaign against the songstress after their breakup.

The smear campaign referred to tweets which slandered the exes hitmaker, with cheating allegations referring to The Kid Laroi’s lyrics and her pictures getting on a boat without him.

They claimed that the lyrics in his song, Hot Girl Summer, "She on yachts all summer/ Boyfriend just to come up ‘til she get another/ Yeah yeah yeah/ Love can’t keep her/She make sure you see her/ London to Ibiza," were written for McRae, speculating that "apparently laroi’s team is paying for slander tweets against Tate? This is so pathetic (sic)".

Addressing the posts, The Kid Laroi wrote, “so yall know I have NOTHING to do with this and I DO NOT co sign this behavior whatsoever. working to get these removed.”

The rapper also included screenshots of his texts with a team member in which we wrote,“Tate and I are on good terms and this just looks messy / whack,” confirming that they have in fact, broken up.