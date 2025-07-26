‘Dexter’ star Jack Alcott reveals pre-scene ritual with Michael C. Hall

Jack Alcott reveals source of motivation ahead of big scenes

Jack Alcott recently shared how he and his co-star Michael C. Hall energise themselves before filming a big scene in the Dexter franchise.

The Dexter: New Blood duo, known for their portrayal of Harrison Morgan and Dexter Morgan in the franchise, opened up about their motivation on set.

On Wednesday, July 9, Alcott, 26, spoke exclusively to PEOPLE at the Dexter: Resurrection premiere in New York City.

Speaking to the outlet, he shared, “There have definitely been times where one of us or both of us will get down to do some pushups to get amped, and there have been one or two moments of just taking a second and standing with one another.”

Later in the interview, The Good Lord Bird actor recalled that the pair rarely rehearse before a scene.

“We don’t really ever rehearse or run lines. We just… lock in and go,” he added. “We Jump right in so that it’s all fresh.”

Alcott joined the crime thriller franchise in 2021’s Dexter: New Blood, playing the role of Harrison Morgan.

Additionally, he reprised his role in the newly released Dexter: Resurrection.

The fourth series of the Dexter franchise is based on Jeff Lindsay’s 2004 novel Darkly Dreaming Dexter.

For the unversed, Dexter: Resurrection was released on Friday, July 11.