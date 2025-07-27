Jessica Alba, Danny Ramirez set off romance rumours with steamy embrace

Jessica Alba’s romance with Danny Ramirez grew more public as the pair shared affectionate moments outside his Los Angeles home.

The actress, 44, was photographed kissing the Top Gun Maverick star on Saturday, just days after the two were spotted enjoying a cozy dinner in Italy.

Alba kept her look relaxed in a grey sweatsuit, black jacket and a baseball cap, while Ramirez, 31, chose a simple T‑shirt and matching cap.

The couple exchanged several kisses, with the actress leaning in for more as while the actor looked at her warmly.

Soon after, a delivery person arrived with a large bouquet of flowers for Ramirez, leaving onlookers wondering if the timing was a romantic gesture or pure coincidence.

The sighting followed Alba’s trip to KM Crystals in Venice Beach earlier in the week, where she was spotted picking up stones and other spiritual items.

However, the Trigger Warning actress has often talked about her love for crystals, calling them a source of balance and healing.

She once shared a picture holding a large amethyst, explaining that crystals help her stay grounded and connected to herself.

Now, with her new relationship with Ramirez unfolding in public, it appears that Jessica is surrounding herself with positive energy more.