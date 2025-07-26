Denise Welch reveals major reason for dissing Matty Healy’s ex Taylor Swift

Matty Healy’s mom Denise Welch made furious remarks against Taylor Swift

Matty Healy’s mom, Denise Welch, spoke out against Taylor Swift for a huge reason and not totally out of contempt.

The 67-year-old publicly criticised Swift in her interview with Andy Cohen and remarked that she was “glad” she didn’t become her mother-in-law, but an insider shared where the fury came from.

Discussing how she had felt silenced about her son’s breakup followed by the backlash which he hasn’t addressed, a source told Us Weekly, “Denise is still Matty’s mum at the end of the day, and it was bloody hard for her to stay quiet during the whole ordeal.”

The insider continued, “Now that time has gone by, she’s saying what she can because she knows that her son got hurt.”

They went on to share that no one really knows but the time after the Lover songstress and Healy broke up was “terrible” for him, adding, “You can’t blame a mum for standing up for her child.”

“Any mum can imagine what it would feel like — but then you have to multiply it by a million because of how famous [Taylor] is. I wish I could say she’s used to it, but she’s not,” the insider added.

“It’s a horrible thing to have the most famous person in the world saying that your son broke her heart when it was the other way around, and then you can’t even defend yourself,” they said referring to her album, The Tortured Poets Society, which touches upon their relationship.

The source concluded, “She’s saying the mother-in-law stuff because that’s where Matty thought it was headed. She’s entitled to her opinion.”