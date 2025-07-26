Taylor Swift claps back at Matty Healy’s mom throwing shade

Taylor Swift breaks silence on Denise Welch taking a dig at the popstar

Taylor Swift has taken a different route to respond to her ex-boyfriend, Matty Healy’s mom, Denise Welch’s rude comment about her.

The 35-year-old pop superstar, who dated Healy briefly in May 2023, was dissed by Welsh as she appeared on Watch What Happens Live this week.

Welch told the host that she was “glad” the Grammy winner did not become her daughter-in-law, saying, “Not being her mother-in-law is a role that I am glad that I lost.”

Labelling her son and Swift’s romance “tricky,” she added, "You're not allowed to say anything and then she writes a whole album about it."

However, despite the harsh comment, a source close to the Eras Tour performer told Daily Mail that Swift has "nothing" but respect for her ex-boyfriend's mother.

“If there's one thing to know about the pop star, it's that when someone swings low, she comes back swinging harder,” added the insider.

“Taylor respected Denise and will continue to do so, as this will go away very quickly," they said.

Since their short-lived romance, Healy and Swift have moved on into different relationships with Gabriella Bechtel and Travis Kelce, respectively.