Princess Andre steals the spotlight with brother Junior by her side

Princess Andre looked like a vision in a stylish black co-ord as she took center stage among celebrities at Kisstory Blackheath Live in London on Saturday.

The 18-year-old daughter of Katie Price and Peter Andre choose a perfect outfit for the event, featuring a black midi skirt paired with a matching long-sleeve cropped top, completing the look with comfortable sneakers.

Her brother, Junior Andre, also made an appearance at the glamorous spot accompanied by his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jasmine Orr. Other well-known attendees included the loved-up duo Molly Rainford and Tyler West.

This outing comes shortly after Junior made a significant decision in his personal life alongside his gorgeous girlfriend.

The 20-year-old has been in a relationship with Jasmine, 24, since April 2024 .

Interestingly, the pair met at an event while she was working in PR.

In a new interview, the singer touched upon the decision he and Jasmine have made to move in together, sharing a flat in Surrey.

Speaking to The Mirror, he said: 'We just want to spend every day together. And so we thought, 'Let's try to live together.

'You know, I feel like we are ready. It was like, 'What are we actually waiting for?'

This comes after Junior was spotted sharing an intimate moment with Jasmine, as the couple packed on the PDA in a series of new loved-up snaps.

Peter Andre, is now married to Emily Andre and share three children together: Amelia, 10, Theo, eight, and one-year-old Arabella, while Peter is a father to two older children with his ex-wife Katie Price, Junior, 19, and Princess, 17.