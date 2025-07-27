Cruz Beckham shows PDA with girlfriend amid Brooklyn family feud

Cruz Beckham sets internet abuzz with recent post amid family feud

Cruz Beckham recently expressed his love for girlfriend Jackie Apostle with a new snap amid the ongoing family rift with his estranged brother, Brooklyn.

The 20-year-old musician, who is the third son of Victoria and David Beckham, offered a glimpse into his relationship with Apostle, 29.

On Friday, July 25, the Brazilian singer shared a carousel of images from his vacation with his girlfriend in Miami.

The cover photo of the post featured Jackie wearing a dark red dress and sticking out her tongue as she posed in the motorbike’s wing mirror.

Meanwhile, Cruz was seen wearing a summer pink button-down shirt paired with black trousers and Converse, standing next to a flashy red scooter.

He captioned the post, “Wot”.

This comes amid the ongoing family rift with Brooklyn and his actress wife, Nicola Peltz.

Despite being in London, Brooklyn, 26, and the Lola star recently snubbed a big family party at the Beckhams’ Cotswolds home.

However, amid the tensions, the aspiring chef wished his grandfather Ted on his 77th birthday and his sister Harper on her 14th.

It is pertinent to mention that Brooklyn and Peltz sparked a speculation of a family feud among fans after being notably absent from David’s 50th birthday celebration.