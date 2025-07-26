Ozzy Osbourne last days details revealed

Ozzy Osbourne breathed his last on July 22 at age 76

Ozzy Osbourne spent his last few days in an unconventional yet probably his most loved way.

The Black Sabbath frontman had a final concert a few days before he breathed his last.

As per sources, that concert proved to be a turning point for him. It gave him a ‘beautiful ending’.

The Prince of Darkness had been battling chronic diseases for long, and as he was approaching his final days, his condition was visibly declining.

However, his July 5 concert, Back to the Beginning show at Aston Park Stadium, turned around things for the metal monarch.

“It energized him — it filled him with life,” a close friend of the Grammy winner shared. “He’d really been slowing down, and then after the show he was really back to be being himself. It’s a beautiful ending.”

During his final show, he sang his famous songs War Pigs, N.I.B., Iron Man, and Paranoid sitting on a special black-and-purple throne.

“God bless each and every one of you,” said the rock legend before finally parting from the crowd.

For the unversed, the 76-year-old bode farewell to the world in his Buckinghamshire residence.

He is survived by his wife Sharon and their three kids: Aimee (41), Kelly (40), Jack (39).

The British songwriter also shared a daughter Jessica and son Louis with his first wife Thelma Riley.