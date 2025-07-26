Aaron Phypers makes bombshell claims against Denise Richards

Aaron Phypers filed for divorce from Denise Richards after seven years of marriage

Aaron Phypers has accused his estranged wife, Denise Richard of having an affair with someone after he filed for divorce July 7.

As per Phypers the person she cheated him with was Special Forces: World’s Toughest Challenge instructor Rudy Reyes.

The 49-year-old wrote in an explosive letter, “Privately, I’ve wrestled with the painful truth: that Denise has been involved in an ongoing affair with her ‘Special Forces‘ instructor, Rudy Reyes — something I confronted her about earlier this year.”

“She begged me not to leave, saying it was nothing and that she only loved me. Then, she denied it all — even the explicit messages I found. Despite her promise to stop, more lies and shocking evidence emerged,” the letter further stated.

In his interview with Daily Mail, Phypers shared that the affair got exposed in April when he saw 100 sex texts including photos, videos and details of the multiple alleged hookups between Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum and Reyes on her phone.

He checked her phone because he felt something was suspicious as her behavior had changed.

Referring to Richards as “w—-r,” he shared that the messages he found ‘broke [his] heart’.