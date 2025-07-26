Eric Dane wife Rebecca Gayheart gives rare insight into recent outing with daughters

Eric Dane, Rebecca Gayheart share two daughters: Billie and Georgia

Eric Dane’s wife Rebecca Gayheart had a great time with her and Dane’s daughters at the Happiest Place on Earth: Disneyland.

Gayheart took to Instagram to put up a carousal of pictures of the three ladies having fun during their recent trip.

The slew of pictures shared on social media platform July 24 showed them going on rides and munching on some quick snacks.

One of the photos showed the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum posing wearing Minnie Mouse ears standing alongside Billie and Georgia and an unidentified man.

The post was captioned as: "Disneyland with my girls," followed by a heart emoji.

It remains unknown why the Countdown actor was nowhere to be seen.

Gayheart’s outing separate from her husband have raised some eyebrows because recently the Euphoria star had been spotted making red carpet debut with his new girlfriend Janell Shirtcliff.

On one another instance, he was spotted with actress Priya Jain on a casual date night in Los Angeles.

It is pertinent to note that the Gayheart had filed for divorce from the Grey’s Anatomy star in 2018 after 14 years of marriage.

However, right before Dane shared his ALS diagnosis, it was reported that the Jawbreaker actress had called off divorce.