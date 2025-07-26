Travis Kelce keeps Taylor Swift closer than we think

Travis Kelce hard launched his romance with Taylor Swift on July 24

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are simply inseparable.

Ever since the two got involved with each other in September 2023, Kelce and Swift keep giving major couple goals.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end recently hard launched his romance with the Eras Tour performer July 24.

The Super Bowl Champion took to social media platform to put up a carousal of pictures of the dating couple.

In the slew of pictures, one particular snap caught the attention of their fans who noticed that the co-host of podcast New Heights doesn’t let the Cruel Summer hitmaker get out of her sight.

In that particular picture, as the two posed in a silly manner while having dinner, the Grotesquerie star’s phone could be seen on the table with his lock screen visible.

In that particular black and white photo, Kelce posed in white polo shirt with a popped collar with Kanye West’s nemesis sitting on his lap backstage during the Eras Tour.

He captioned the post as: “Had some adventures this offseason, kept it”

For the unversed, it is also being speculated that Kelce has already popped the question to his sweetheart, and the two are already engaged.

A picture amid the slew of other snaps gave the netizens the impression.