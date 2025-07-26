Diddy, Kanye West plan joint comeback after reputation took a hit

Kanye West and Diddy scheming to team up after both suffered career downfall

Diddy and Kanye West have both faced major setbacks in their careers due to their scandals this year and they are convinced they can “get back on top” together.

The Bad Boy Records founder despite being acquitted for the most serious charges in his lawsuit, still needs to rebuild his public image if he plans a comeback.

Similarly, for West, who has been posting social media rants offensive to people belonging to several different groups, the general reaction of public towards him is backlash.

However, an insider shared that the two rappers are planning to leave the scandals behind and start off afresh with new projects together.

"Diddy is so grateful that Kanye stood by him – they think of each other as blood brothers now," the source told RadarOnline.

"They're both convinced they can get back on top and basically rule Hollywood again together," they continued.

The Yeezy founder maintained his friendship with Diddy even during his trial when he released a track that featured a snippet of the duo’s phone call from when the Last Night rapper was behind the bars in Brooklyn jail.

"You be careful out there 'cause they definitely trying to end us. They can't do it, and they ain't gonna do it. I'm going to beat this s--t and get next to you," Combs was heard saying on the featured call.

The source shared, "Diddy has already been mentoring Kanye, so once he's out, that will be more of a focus. It's all part of their master plan to reclaim their spot at the top. They both have their eyes on being billionaires and they want to do it as a team."