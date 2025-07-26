Megan Thee Stallion relation with Taraji P. unveiled

Megan Thee Stallion hosted Pete & Thomas Foundation at Gotham Hall for late parents

Taraji P. Henson shared the straightforward advice she gave to Megan Thee Stallion on how to navigate fame.

The Color Purple actress revealed in her interview with Page Six at the 30-year-old’s Pete & Thompson Foundation gala at Gotham City Hall, New York July 16.

The Golden Globe Award winner told the interviewer, “[I told her to] just ignore the noise, and keep doing her, and don’t take no s–t.”

Henson hosted the event upon the Savage rapper’s request as the relationship between the two go way back to the time when the two worked together on Stallion’s music video of her single Body.

“I have a non-profit foundation, and I know how important these events are,” the Hidden Figures alum stated, “and so any way I can help, I’m there.”

The 54-year-old added, “I just love her so much. I love everything about her. I love what she stands for, and I see her, and I what she’s trying to do. I’m a huge believer in humans need humans, and so here I am doing my part.”

The Grammy-winning rapper aimed to ‘raise funds for programs focused on education, house, health, wellness’ in order to honour her late parents.

Reportedly, she managed to collect a total of $1.2 million from auctioning multiple things at the gala.

For the unversed, Stallion and NBA star Klay Thompson hard-launched their relationship as the two made their red carpet debut July 16.