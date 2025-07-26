Celine Dion approves remix of ‘A New Day Has Come’ hit

Celine Dion has given her stamp of approval to a new remix of her hit A New Day Has Come, by Sebastian Ingrosso.

The Swedish House Mafia member transformed Dion’s uplifting 2002 ballad into a dark, brooding mainstage anthem.

He layered her iconic lyrics “Hush now, I see a light in the sky, it’s almost blinding me. I can’t believe I’ve been touched by an angel with love” over a pulsating electronic beat, giving the track a modern and emotionally charged twist.

On Thursday, July 24, the Swedish DJ and record producer

took to Instagram to thank the My Heart Will Go On hitmaker for supporting the remix.

He shared a video of the “Queen of Power Ballads” dancing solo in the studio, fist-pumping, hip-shaking, clapping, and shimmying, clearly enjoying the reimagined version,

“Thank you Celine for letting me bring this into a new shape,” Ingrosso, 42, wrote in the caption.

The post quickly gained traction, with praise pouring in from fellow producers including Adriatique, Anyma, Calvin Harris, David Guetta, and Diplo.

Originally released on March 11, 2002, A New Day Has Come was the title track of Dion’s eighteenth studio album and marked her return to music following a hiatus during which she welcomed her first child.

Ingrosso’s remix, titled A New Day, also marked a milestone as it’s his first solo release under Swedish House Mafia’s new label, SUPERHUMAN.