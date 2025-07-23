Diddy ready to bounce back in music career after trial verdict?

Will Diddy make a comeback to the music industry? expert weighs in

Sean Diddy Combs received a verdict in his favour in his s-x trafficking trial which began on May 5.

Following the court proceedings, the judges declared the disgraced music mogul to be not guilty in three of the five charges against him, which lead him to his arrest last September.

The Bad Boy Records founder celebrated the verdict granted on July 2, considering it a victory for himself and his team.

Diddy is currently awaiting his sentencing which would be finalised on October 3, at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, New York, and the question of his comeback to the music industry has risen to the surface.

Weighing in on Diddy’s current situation, with public damnation but legal vindication, an entertainment insider told Us Weekly, “There’s no doubt Diddy will try to make a comeback when he’s released. but it’s going to be an uphill battle. Things will never be the same for him.”

Although the music industry has historically been more forgiving than any other entertainment industry, the insider added that the security footage of Diddy assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in the hallway “will be seared into everyone’s memory forever,” and “it will be hard for the public to trust anything he says or does.”’

Music marketing expert and Clemson University Assistant Professor Melvin Villaver, Jr. on the other hand, is of a different opinion. “I don’t think his career is over — not in terms of influence and ownership,” he told the outlet.

“He still controls a significant amount of intellectual property, including the Bad Boy catalog. Even if he’s no longer a public-facing icon, the business side of his career — his rights, royalties and licensing power — will continue to generate value,” Villaver added.

Speaking about Diddy’s future plans, his legal team told the outlet that its uncertain at the time, as “He understands the past cannot be erased and is committed to doing the work to become a better man… His impact over decades through education, entrepreneurship and empowerment did not start for headlines and will not end because of them. He plans to keep showing up, quietly and consistently, where it matters most.”