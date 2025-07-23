Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson: Is something brewing between them?

Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson starrer The Naked Gun releases on August 1

Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson have given fans something to talk about during their recent red-carpet appearance.

The Baywatch alum and the Taken star July 22 attended the red carpet at the London premiere of their film, The Naked Gun.

The two Hollywood stars surprisingly had a PDA moment with each other as they stood there in the limelight.

The 58-year-old actress looked stunning in deep purple strapless gown with statement chain earrings, while the 73-year-old rocked a grey suit coat, matching pants and a black T-shirt.

Anderson placed her hand lightly on Liam’s chest his arm around her back.

The kiss may be pure friendship or an indication of something brewing between the two, the truth remains hidden as of now.

However, previously Schindler's List actor had given rare insight into the strong relationship he shared with Anderson.

He even confessed that he fell ‘madly in love with her’.

While talking to People in November 2023, Oscar-winning actor praised his costar, "She's just terrific to work with.”

“I can't compliment her enough, I'll be honest with you," he continued.

He gushed about how she has ‘no huge ego’ and no-nonsense attitude at work.

Neeson further added, "She's funny and so easy to work with. She's going to be terrific in the film.”