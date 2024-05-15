'Difficult' Prince William stands in way of King Charles, Prince Harry's reunion

Prince William has been held responsible for lack of communication between King Charles and his younger son Prince Harry.



Writing for The Telegraph, royal commentator Petronella Wyatt cited former palace official, who once worked for both the princes to support her argument.

“There is a public misconception about William and Harry,” he told the author. “It is William who was often the difficult one, and it is William who is preventing his father from having a proper reconciliation with Harry.”

He added, “This isn’t helpful at a point in time when the country would be buoyed up by seeing them together again, as would the King.”

It comes after Prince Harry was given a cold shoulder from the royal family during his recent trip to the UK.

The Duke of Sussex wasn’t allowed an audience with his cancer-stricken father due to the latter’s “full programme”.

Moreover, none of the royals joined him at the church service to mark 10 years of the Invictus Games.

Instead, Harry found strength in the surprise attendance of his uncle and aunt from late mother Princess Diana’s side at the event.