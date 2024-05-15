King Charles 'still wants to reunite' with Prince Harry

King Charles desires for reunion with Prince Harry quashed by William

King Charles is believed to pining for a reunion with Prince Harry, however, Prince William is reportedly against it.

Writing for the Telegraph, royal author Petronella Wyatt claimed the 75-year-old monarch is open to reconciliation with his estranged son in a bid to restore public’s trust in the royal family.

However, the Prince of Wales is desperately against it, with a former palace official claiming: “It is William who is preventing his father from having a proper reconciliation with Harry.”

For the unversed, the King opted out of meeting Harry during his trip to the UK last week, citing a full diary.

“According to royal sources, he comprehends that reconciliation is the best solution for both of them and that everyone likes an MGM happy ending that would jerk tears from Caligula’s eyes,” wrote Wyatt.

She also branded Charles and William’s coldness toward the Spare author as “inhuman,” noting the deepening rift within the royal family highlight “an intrinsic weakness” in the monarchy.

“The legacy of the Royal family is deeply intertwined with personal relationships. Entente would not only honour the past but also pave the way for a consolidated future,” she explained, “ensuring that the family’s values and traditions are preserved for generations.”