King Charles new portrait shows 'transition and uncertainty'

King Charles III's new painted portrait has become the talk of the town with its hidden meanings as it is not traditional.

The huge painting, the creation of artist Jonathan Yeo, was commissioned in 2020 - when Charles was a Prince. But it was completed after the King's Coronation in May 2023 - marking Charles' transition to the throne after the death of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Alex Bury, the managing director of Grove Gallery in London, described the portrait as a "bold statement on a monarchy in flux", depicting the red background as "chaotic," according to Express UK.



He said: "For me, the chaotic red background symbolises ongoing upheaval, while the butterfly signifies a transformative era."



The expert added that he felt it showed "transition and uncertainty", and likened it to a portrait of the late Queen.



"Much like Justin Mortimer’s controversial 1997 Queen portrait, this is also a somewhat non-traditional piece that seemingly captures the complex transition and uncertainty within the royal family," he said.

"At first glance, the use of a solid, ever-changing red background might seem disconcerting. However, it cleverly mirrors the current state of the British monarchy.

"The swirling reds create a sense of motion and unrest, highlighting the turbulence within the royal family and the broader socio-political landscape."

The painting shows a butterfly on the King's shoulder. Bury branded this "poignant", and explained why.



He added: "It symbolises not only his love for nature but also the metamorphosis from Prince to King. This delicate creature juxtaposed against the turbulent backdrop underscores the theme of change and renewal."



"This pose evokes a sense of steadfastness amidst the chaos," he continued.

Speaking of the King's attire, he added: "Interestingly, the lance and his attire share the same colour as the background, symbolising that even though he exudes confidence, he is not entirely removed from the surrounding whirlwind.



"His expression, subtle yet confident, may be overlooked by those focused solely on the vibrant background, but it is a critical element of the portrait, conveying the King’s enduring presence."

The large painting was unveiled the blue drawing room at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, showing Charles in the uniform of the Welsh Guards and is on a huge canvas measuring 8ft 15in by 6ft 15in.

