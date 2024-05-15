Meghan Markle, Harry bask in life away from royal family: 'We are really happy'

Meghan Markle, Harry bask in life away from royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reaffirmed their stance on life away from the royal family following their recent trip to Nigeria.



Speaking to People, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reflected on their three-day tour to the African country, where they were invited by the Chief of Defense Staff.

“These trips are about us being able to go out and go and focus on the things that mean so much to us. And being able to be on the ground, to us, is what it’s all about,” Harry shared.

Meghan echoed similar sentiments, noting, "It's really meaningful. Just being able to connect to people...that's what makes it special."

The Spare author went on to note he is “very happy” as he expressed excitement over being able to include Nigeria in the Invictus Games.

"We’re just doing great. And happy to be watching our family grow up and evolve. Of course, I'm happy. We're really happy," Meghan gushed.

The couple’s latest trip came shortly after Harry’s solo trip to the UK, where he received a cold shoulder from the royal family as he attended church service to celebrate 10 years of his sporting event.