Ozzy Osbourne's family offers insight into MTV reality show 'The Osbournes' moments

Ozzy Osbourne and his family dish on classic moments from MTV reality show, The Osbournes

Ozzy Osbourne and his family have recently offered insight into the classic moments from their MTV reality show, The Osbournes.

During the latest episode of their revived podcast, Ozzy's son Jack revealed, "There are some big things happening over here in our world. We are finally re-releasing 'The Osbournes'."

"Since the show has left the air, it hasn't been readily available to anyone. And we're also doing some new content around the original footage," he continued.

Jack mentioned, "We're gonna be doing the basement tapes. It's gonna be a watch party with us watching [ourselves]. It's gonna be full of narcissism… So, join the family and get access to all this and a whole bunch more. Be a part of the Osbournes community at OsbourneMediaHouse.com."

Ozzy earlier shared that The Osbournes TV show was inspired by another MTV hit, MTV Cribs which showcased music stars' luxurious homes.

Ozzy admitted that it "gets pretty old very quick when you got cameras stuck in every room".

Ozzy also praised his wife and manager Sharon for being "courageous" when she allowed the MTV crew to continue filming after her cancer diagnosis.

The rockstar opened up that his reality show "was not scripted at all".

For the unversed, The Osbournes, which became the highest rated original program in MTV's history, began in 2002 and ended in 2005.

In previous interview, Ozzy pointed out that he was "falling apart emotionally" during the making of The Osbournes.

"I thought it was gonna be a piece of cake, but you have a camera crew living in your house for three years and see how you feel at the end of it," dished the musician.

Ozzy added, "It got to the point where I was falling apart emotionally, because you can't relax. But I'm not ashamed of it and it's a big hit. Would I do it again? It's now Kardashianville. The world's changed, man."