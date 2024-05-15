Taylor Kinney ties knot with model Ashley Cruger after two years of dating

Taylor Kinney is officially off the market!

The 42-year-old actor tied the knot with model Ashley Cruger at the end of last month in a “small, private ceremony in Chicago,” according to People.

The couple, who has been together since 2022, first went public with their relationship that April, as they attended a charity event together in Utah.

Despite opting out of discussing their relationship during interviews or in public, Taylor and Ashley continue to show one another off on their respective social media accounts.

The Chicago Fire actor was previously engaged to Lady Gaga, however, the pair called it off in July 2016.

On the work front, Kinney returned to the NBC hit series following a brief hiatus in February this year; the actor took a leave of absence in January 2023, citing personal matter.

Cruger also made a cameo appearance in her beau’s show in a 2022 episode of the series.

She played an extra in the fire crew’s favourite bar in a scene in season 11 alongside Kinny’s character, Kelly Severide.