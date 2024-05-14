Jennifer Lopez reveals she was 'sobbing' while filming Atlas: Watch

Jennifer Lopez shares he got emotional while filming Atlas: Video

Jennifer Lopez gets candid about being emotional while filming Atlas.



In a behind-the-scenes video from her upcoming movie via PEOPLE, Lopez discussed about the plotline, saying, "The first time I read the script for Atlas, I felt very passionately about the story and particularly the friendship story at the core of it."

“At the end of it I was literally sobbing," revealed the 54-year-old.

The actress and producer mentioned, "It's kind of a big action movie, but it has at the emotional core a story about love and friendship."

According to the official synopsis, Lopez, who plays Atlas Shepherd, is a "misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence".

"After joining a mission to capture a renegade robot with whom she shares a mysterious past,” her “only hope of saving the future of humanity from AI is to trust it".

While talking about her movie, Lopez stated, "I always feel like the movies I do somehow mirror where I'm at in my life."

"Atlas helped push me forward into the next chapter," admitted the singer and actress.

Directed by Brad Peyton and written by Leo Sardarian and Aron Eli Coleite, the movie also features Simu Liu, Sterling K. Brown, Gregory James Cohan, Abraham Popoola, Lana Parrilla and Mark Strong.

Reflecting on her character in the sci-fi thriller, Lopez noted, "My character is used to shutting out the world and going it alone."

The Maid in Manhattan actress stated, "She learns that it's only by letting someone in — and that someone happens to be AI — that she can feel the pain from her past."

"Learning how to take those walls down is the bravest and most beautiful thing you can do for yourself and for others," she added.

Meanwhile, Atlas will premiere on Netflix on May 24.