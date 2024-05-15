Royal couple revels in baby joy with the arrival of first daughter

Good news are in order for the monarchy in Luxembourg.

Princess Alexandra and Nicholas Bagory have welcomed their first child following their dreamy wedding in April last year.

The Grand Ducal Court announced the news via a press release, confirming the only daughter of Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa embraced motherhood with the arrival of daughter named Victorie.

"The Grand Duke and Grand Duchess have the great joy to announce the birth of their granddaughter Victoire, first child of their daughter Alexandra and their son-in-law Nicolas, born this Tuesday, May 14 in Paris," the court said in a statement, sharing the baby's name on a pink slide below a crown.

"The mother and child are doing well," it added.

Baby Victoire is placed ninth in the line of succession to the Luxembourgish throne as the eighth grandchild for the current monarchs.

The news of Alexandra’s pregnancy was first made public in December last year.

The princess married Mr. Nicolas Bagory in a double set of royal weddings in April 2023. The couple first exchanged vows in a civil ceremony in the Town Hall of Luxembourg City, and later held a reception at the Grand Ducal Palace.

The couple also enjoyed a private wedding ceremony at Saint-Trophyme Church in Bormes-les-Mimosas, France, after two weeks.