Inside Selena Gomez's most 'human' experience

Formerly the most followed person on Instagram, Selena Gomez claims that giving up the platform was "the most rewarding gift" because it allowed her to "feel more human."



One of the best things The Only Murders in the Building star could have done for her mental health, according to her, was to break away from social media.

She said that her account has been managed by a social media team for the past four years and that the extended hiatus has significantly improved her general happiness.

The Who Says singer recently disclosed the following when attending the 2024 TIME 100 Summit: "I took four years off of Instagram and I let my team post for me," and added: "I felt like it was the most rewarding gift I gave myself. I was more present. I was happier.”

The singer, 31, claims that she would much rather pick up the phone and have a genuine discussion to catch up with friends than spend endless hours browsing through and chatting on social media.

And while not everyone has the resources to hire someone to manage their accounts, Selena emphasised how "important it is to take breaks."

The former Spring Breakers star claimed that giving up social media allowed her to devote more time and energy to other areas of her life and to live a more present-day life.

The Rare beauty mogul explained: "You get the chance to actually engage with the world a little bit better," she said, adding, "You get the chance to spend your energy in other places.”

The Calm Down vocalist surpassed well-known model and reality star Kylie Jenner to become the most followed woman on the social media network just a year ago, with an astounding 429 million followers.

And while some were taken aback by this achievement, others reasoned that it made perfect sense, given Selena's pleasant, grounded demeanour and consistent, trouble-free public appearance. She trails Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the aggregate number of Instagram followers.