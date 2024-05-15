‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 love story already in the works

Bridgerton is already gearing up for its fourth love story after having the premiere night of its highly anticipated third season.

The author off the book series, Julia Quinn, who was attending the New York City premiere on May 13, revealed to People Magazine that the fourth story has already been decided.

“I can’t say a word, I’ll get in so much trouble,” Quinn told the outlet.

However, she did confirm that she is aware who will be leading couple in the fourth instalment of the show. “I do know, but I can’t say yes.”

The streaming giant has adapted the eight-book series written by Quinn which Shonda Rhimes helming the project as the showrunner.

The series had been following the book order, but with its third season, it takes a jump and skips the love story in the third book focusing on Benedict Bridgerton (played by Luke Thompson) and follows the fourth book instead.

Quinn shared that there are technically only "four [seasons] contracted, but Shonda is saying eight, and she's the boss."

The third season will follow Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) explore their romantic chemistry.

"Obviously it's the romance, and Nicola and Luke are amazing, but it's such an ensemble cast and there's so many little moments with everyone, which I think are just so fabulous," Quinn said of the third season.

Bridgerton Season 3 Part One debuts Netflix on May 16, 2024. Meanwhile, Part two will release on June 13.