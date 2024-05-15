Christina Applegate narrates her past struggles with ‘eating disorder’

Christina Applegate narrates her struggles with ‘eating disorder’ for ‘years’

Christina Applegate recounts how she overcome the struggle with “eating disorder” that was “stuck with” her “for years.”



The actress revealed her battle with food on the recent episode of MeSsy, which she co-hosts with Jamie –Lynn Sigler.

Applegate reminisced that her mother put her in Weight Watchers, weight loss program, when she was 15. “She was always competitive,” said the actress about her mom, who had body image issues of her own.

“If I got down to 110 [pounds]… she’d be like, ‘Oh! I’m so mad! How’d you do it? How’d you get down to 110?’ And the reason why was because I had an eating disorder.”

The Dead to Me alum recalled how she used to eat five almonds in a day and if she would have just one more, she would cry and refuse to leave her house. “That stuck with me for years and years and years,” she said.

Recalling her role in Married…With Children, the American actress disclosed that it was her choice to wear revealing outfits. “I kind of shot myself in the foot because then I had to wear these outfits and I wanted my bones to be sticking out,” she said.

Further giving insights on her struggle, the Bad Moms alum said that she completely gave up on eating on set, which was later noticed by cast and crew and they approached her about the issue.

The actress also remembered that the costume department also had to struggle to find a size zero pants for her for the second season as the others were too loose on her.

This was a practice in actress’s life until she realised and recognised it as a problem.

“I was sitting on the toilet and I saw only bones and it scared the shit out of me,” said Applegate. In her 30s, Applegate started eating normally and “figured it out.”