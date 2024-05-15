Padma Lakshmi reveals one 'strict' rule set for teen daughter

Padma Lakshmi tries to ‘consciously’ reinforce balance in parenting

Padma Lakshmi gets candid about protecting daughter's privacy and difficult decisions she has to make as a mother.



The former Top Chef host, 53, at the Gold Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, May 11, was engaged in a quick interview with People magazine.

The cookbook author also served as the gala’s culinary co-director with Roni Mazumdar.

"I think any parent will be able to identify with what we're doing," Lakshmi started her conversation with the outlet at the Gold Gala.

Lakshmi, in a nice gesture, disclosed to the outlet that sometimes her daughter’s candid response leaves her astonished.

"She has so many opinions," she said. "I don't think she's unlike most teenagers; she may be a little more precocious, perhaps."

The protective mother also revealed that her daughter does not have any social media account of her own while she makes appearances on hers.

"She's not on social media, at least that I know of, otherwise she'll be in trouble," she said.

"I'm strict about some things and I'm not that strict about other things that I probably should be stricter about like bedtime [as] she's 14," Lakshmi admitted.

"But I was very strict was about making sure she ate a very good diet the first four, five years of her life, and I will not abide by her being disrespectful to adults," she continued.

"She's not [disrespectful], but that's where our Asian culture shows itself is in things like that — respecting our traditions like taking your shoes off before you come in the house, and calling elders uncle and auntie."