‘Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow’ set for a 2026 release date

After DC Studios found their lead for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and a director, they wasted no time in setting a release date for the movie.

Starring Milly Alcock, the much-anticipated movie in the James Gunn and Peter Safran DC Universe will be releasing in cinemas on June 26, 2026, DC and Warner Bros. announced Tuesday, via The Hollywood Reporter.

DC also set a July 2025 release date for Superman: Legacy, which is current filming.

Director Craig Gillespie was tapped by Gunn and Safran to helm Supergirl. According to insiders cited by THR, shooting is set to start this fall.

The House of the Dragon actress was cast in the role of the young DC superhero in January, after she was tied with The Winchesters actress Meg Donnelly, who notably voices Supergirl in the recent DC animated movies.

Supergirl is a key part of Gunn and Safran’s plans as they piece together their slate for DC Studios. The two bosses were hired in late 2022 for reset the DC universe and create interlinking movies and series for the DC comics world.