Zoe Kravitz hits it off with fiancée Channing Tatum's daughter Everly

Zoë Kravitz got engaged to Channing Tatum in October 2023

Zoe Kravitz is seemingly forging a positive relationship with her fiancée Channing Tatum’s daughter, Everly.

People reported on Sunday, April 28, that the Batman star "bonded" with the 10-year-old girl.

The insider shed light on Tatum’s daughter, whom he shared with former partner Jenna Dewan: "Everly is the cutest," adding, "She’s a very sweet and smart girl."

The update on Kravitz, 35, and Everly’s growing relationship comes after the same source shared, the Magic Mike star is looking forward to his legal battle ending soon so he can "focus his energy" on his daughter and fiancée.

Kravitz and Tatum, 44, have been romantically linked since 2021 and got engaged in October 2023, several outlets confirmed the news at that time.

It is pertinent to note that Tatum started dating the Big Little Lies actress while locked in a legal battle with Dewan, 43.

For the unversed, since announcing their breakup in 2018, Tatum and Dewan have been struck in a legal case over finances, including profits garnered from the Magic Mike franchise.

Despite being in a hectic and frustrating lawsuit, the parents remained amicable for their daughter.

Amid the legal feud, a source spilled the beans, saying the Step Up stars "have been co-parenting, and although the remaining money issues are frustrating, they don’t hate each other."