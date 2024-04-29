'Emily in Paris' star Lily Collins channels 'Roman Holiday' Audrey Hepburn

Lily Collins excites fan with her latest pictures from Roman getaway reminiscing Audrey Hepburn

Lily Collins sent fans into a frenzy with her uncanny resemblance with the Roman Holiday star Audrey Hepburn.

Giving a sneak peek into her Roman getaway on social media, the Emily In Paris star posted a carousel on Instagram with a minimal caption that read, "Thinking about the Roman Empire…"

She was sporting an orange blazer over a white shirt and a long silk skirt adorned with lace at the bottom.

Collins accessorized her attire with black shades, a hat, and a giant scrunchie.

Some fans gushed over her with comments like "Emily in Rome [affectionare emoji], meanwhile, several branded her as Hepburn.

One amused fan wrote, "You look like Audrey so much!"



Another recalled his first impression of Collins, "Wow I am not the only one who think lily is looked like Audrey [shocked emoji] I remind of Audrey Hepburn when I first recognize Lily Collins [laughing emoji]."

Among them several users believed she would be a perfect match to take on Hepburn’s role in Roman Holiday remake.

"If they ever remake Roman Holiday Lily you’d be perfect [red heart and fire emoji]," one suggested.

Another echoed the same sentiments, "We really need you in a Roman Holiday remake....”