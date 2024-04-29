 
close
Monday April 29, 2024
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

'Emily in Paris' star Lily Collins channels 'Roman Holiday' Audrey Hepburn

Lily Collins sparks 'Roman Holiday' remake via latest pictures

By Web Desk
April 29, 2024
Lily Collins excites fan with her latest pictures from Roman getaway reminiscing Audrey Hepburn
Lily Collins excites fan with her latest pictures from Roman getaway reminiscing Audrey Hepburn

Lily Collins sent fans into a frenzy with her uncanny resemblance with the Roman Holiday star Audrey Hepburn.

Giving a sneak peek into her Roman getaway on social media, the Emily In Paris star posted a carousel on Instagram with a minimal caption that read, "Thinking about the Roman Empire…"

She was sporting an orange blazer over a white shirt and a long silk skirt adorned with lace at the bottom.

Collins accessorized her attire with black shades, a hat, and a giant scrunchie.

Some fans gushed over her with comments like "Emily in Rome [affectionare emoji], meanwhile, several branded her as Hepburn.

One amused fan wrote, "You look like Audrey so much!"

Another recalled his first impression of Collins, "Wow I am not the only one who think lily is looked like Audrey [shocked emoji] I remind of Audrey Hepburn when I first recognize Lily Collins [laughing emoji]."

Among them several users believed she would be a perfect match to take on Hepburn’s role in Roman Holiday remake.

"If they ever remake Roman Holiday Lily you’d be perfect [red heart and fire emoji]," one suggested.

Another echoed the same sentiments, "We really need you in a Roman Holiday remake....”