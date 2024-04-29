Reese Witherspoon gushes over Nicole Kidman: ‘Once-in-a-lifetime talent’

Reese Witherspoon posed with Nicole Kidman at the red carpet ahead of the award ceremony

Reese Witherspoon took to social media to celebrate Nicole Kidman's AFI Life Achievement Award honour.

Expressing her excitement for her Little Big Lies co-star's achievement on Instagram, Witherspoon wrote a heartfelt caption accompanied by a carousel.

"What an incredible evening celebrating the legendary career of @nicolekidman for @americanfilminstitute!" she began.

"It was incredible watching and remembering all of her amazing performances: Dead Calm, Moulin Rouge, To Die For, Cold Mountain, Big Little Lies... just to name a few of my favorites," the two-time Golden Globe award winner added.

Witherspoon wrapped up the caption by raving over Kidman, "Nicole, you are a once-in-a-lifetime talent and I’m so proud to be your partner, friend, and sister in this life. I love you! [love affection emoji]."



In the montage of photos and videos, Witherspoon featured herself posing with Kidman on the red carpet of the gala.

The Expats star dazzled in a golden floor-sweeping dress with her blond hair flowing, while Witherspoon, 48, donned a black figure-fitted dress adorned with a V-neck and a thigh-high slit.

Additionally, at the award ceremony, The Moring Show lead honoured Kidman with endearing words.

Taking the podium, the Sweet Home Alabama actress gushed over Kidman, saying, "I love you so much. Before I ever met you, I was your biggest fan, so this is such a fun night."