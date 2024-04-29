Shawn Levy reveals if fans should do ‘homework’ before ‘Deadpool 3’

Director Shawn Levy has some good news for cinemagoers having some doubts over watching the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

In an interview with the Associated Press, the director revealed that fans will not be required to do any prior Marvel “homework” before watching the movie.

“I was a good student in school. I’ll do my homework as an adult. But I am definitely not looking to do homework when I go to the movies,” Levy told the outlet.

Levy shared that he wants the diehard fans and general movie watchers to enjoy the film alike.

“I very much made this film with certainly a healthy respect and gratitude towards the rabid fan base that has peak fluency in the mythology and lore of these characters and this world,” he continued.

“But I didn’t want to presume that. This movie is built for entertainment, with no obligation to come prepared with prior research.”

Jackman’s iconic Marvel character died in 2017’s Logan. However, the movie won’t pose a conflict with the MCU canon or the character’s continuity.

Deadpool & Wolverine is slated to in theatres on July 26, 2024.