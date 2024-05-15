Zayn Malik feels content and happy for the first time in life

Zayn Malik looks back at his ‘unsuccessful’ dating history

Zayn Malik candidly unfolds the nods of his turbulent dating past.



The singer, 31, discussed in an interview with Nylon magazine about his dating life as well as his upcoming music. The One Direction former band mate disclosed that he was “kicked off” from Tinder for unusual reasons.

“It’s not been too successful for me, I’ll be honest,” he said. “Everyone accused me of catfishing. They’re like, ‘What are you using Zayn Malik’s pictures for?’ I’ve been kicked off once or twice.”

The Pillow Talk singer has been romantically linked to Little Mix’s Perrie Edward and Gigi Hadid, with whom he shares a daughter.

Now, the Steal My Girl singer has completely abandoned the use of dating apps to meet people and prefers enjoying this independent chapter in his life.

“I’m really content and happy with being single for the first time in my life,” he added.

In 2011, the Dusk till Dawn crooner first made headlines with Edward and ultimately separated in 2015.

Malik then started dating supermodel Hadid later that year but they were in an on-and-off relation. The pair welcomed their only daughter Khai in 2020 and broke up the same year.

“It’s probably wise to take your time before you fully invest in another human being as a lifelong partner,” the Perfect singer added, noting that he’s learned a lot about life, relationships and parenthood over the years.

“I only have my daughter 50 percent of the time. I would have her 90 percent if I could. We go see Disney on Ice or we go see the Nickelodeon theme park. Or we go to the beach. That’s how I get out.”