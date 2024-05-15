Jelly Roll visits school he was 'never allowed back' to

Jelly Roll visited his alma mater with wife Bunnie Xo

Bunnie Xo shared the moment Jelly Roll was embraced by the same alma mater he was once "never be allowed back" to as a student.



The country wife’s star took to social media on Monday, May 13, to share a heartfelt video on TikTok of his husband returning to Antioch High School in Tennessee.

As the video proceeds, she reveals via the text that the couple paid a visit to the school amid the difficult time, "I got the call about my dad passing on the way to this appearance."

The text then transitioned, "They told my husband he would never be allowed back into his high school when he was younger."

"Last week I got to watch walk the halls again, perform and be welcomed by the kids and teachers," the Dumb Blonde podcast host wrote alongside the footage of her spouse taking a tour around the place.

"The love and giving back that they showed my husband was the sweetest thing ever to watch," she continued, "But most importantly, the smiles on those kids' faces were priceless [sic] and what I truly needed in that moment."

"Thank you, Antioch High School students and staff, for the warm hug we needed that day. Go Bears!" she appreciated the warm reception before the video ended.

For the unversed, the 39-year-old hitmaker has been in jail about 40 times in the wake of several drug charges. He was first arrested at the age of 14.

Additionally, last week, Bunnie, 44, shared the unfortunate news about the demise of her father, Bill, who was previously diagnosed with cancer, via a social media post.