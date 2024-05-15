‘Only Murders in the Building’: Season 4 scores premiere date, trailer at Hulu

Only Murders in the Building’s upcoming season 4 releases new trailer, teasing premiere date.



The mystery drama will unfold the murder case of Sazz in the new season at Hulu.

The season 4 starring Selena Gomez (Mabel), Martin Short (Oliver) and Steve Martin (Charles) will weekly release a new episode and premiere on August 27.

Showrunner John Hoffman previously told The Hollywood Reporter that the theme of season four will be consequences. “I think the idea of what you create is a thing you put out to the world, and sometimes you can’t be prepared for the repercussions of what potentially the world does with your thing, and how they feel about it,” he said.

“That’s a challenging line to walk, and sometimes you have to face it in that way. So, the podcast and everything else that’s happened, and what it all means, and what it could have been meaning all along. That’s a really interesting world to look at for these three who stepped in that way.”

The star cast of season 4 also witnesses the return of Meryl Steep as Loretta, Oliver’s love interest. She will be joined by Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, Kumail Nanjiani, Molly Shannon and Zach Galifianakis as Sazz’s murder investigation stretches to L.A. as well as New York.