Logan Paul, Fiancée Nina Agdal reveal their baby's gender

Logan Paul and Danish model Nina Agdal announced pregnancy in April on April 15

Logan Paul and his fiancé, Nina Agdal, are expecting a baby girl!



The famous youtuber and Agdal, 32, hosted a wrestling-theme party, during which they revealed their baby’s gender to their family, friends, and followers.

Breaking the exciting news over social media, the 29-year-old social media celebrity posted a carousel of photos and videos from the event on Sunday, April 28, with the caption, "IT’S A GIRL [pink ribbon emoji]."

His fans poured in their love with a plethora of congratulatory messages.

One fan addressed the PRIME Hydration founder, "Congrats! Welcome to the girl dad club."

Meanwhile, a second user loved the theme, "A wrestling themed gender reveal is the best thing ever."

The gender reveal moment was a creative move by the hosts. According to PEOPLE, one of the party’s guests shared a video of the faux wrestling match between the two fighters, one dressed in a blue outfit and the other in pink.



Oliver Tress, Logan's fellow youTuber, and comedian, playfully mediated the match as a referee.

Initially, the fighters teased the crowd, leading them to believe that the baby boy would win.

However, in the end, the fighter representing the baby girl emerged as the victor of the battle.

The show ended with a cloud of pink smoke in the air as the Danish model and Logan hugged each other and their families.