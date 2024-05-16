Gordon Ramsay's sarcastic reply on 'hooking up' with Lisa Vanderpump

Gordon Ramsay's curt response to Lisa Vanderpump over her age

Gordon Ramsay recently left speechless after being hooked up with Lisa Vanderpump during Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen earlier this week.



On May 14, Andy joked about the British chef and the Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star "hooking up" on his show.

Gordon took a hilarious dig at at Lisa's age when Andy quipped that they both looked good together.

Andy asked, "Are you married Gordon? You don't wear a ring?"

To which, the celebrity chef, who is married to wife Tana, replied, "Yes. No [I don't wear a ring] because I lost it once in a ball of pasta from kneading."

Andy joked, "Because I was going to say, no offence to Ken [Todd] but the chemistry between the two of you is great. I think you two might hook up tonight."

Gordon quickly said, "Oh... I've never had with a sixty-year-old."

Lisa, who is married to husband Ken, responded, "Nor have I!"

Some fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter and praised Lisa for her response, with one wrote, "It’s the quick Wit for me, some People would be offended and low blow shadeeee."

"So funny! I love the quick wit!" another remarked.

Elsewhere in the show, Lisa shared her thoughts on Dorit Kemsley's split from her husband Paul 'PK' Kemsley.

"I do have a mutual friend, well a few mutual friends with PK, and I kind of heard from the hotel he was staying in for many months that they had been separated for quite a long time, on and off, backwards and forwards. So, no, it didn't surprise me," she mentioned.

Meanwhile, Gordon hit out at Dorit's face makeover during a game of Do You Regret It? on the show.

Lisa pointed out, "Dorit actually had a head transplant. Her face doesn't look anything like it did when she started so I thought I'd cut it because I don't know what this head is going to look like."