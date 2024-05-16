Sophie Turner 'processed' Joe Jonas divorce through her 'Joan' character

Sophie Turner found comfort in an unexpected coterie of people after news of her separation with Joe Jonas broke out.

The 28-year-old actress divulged the aftermath of the divorce in a rare interview with British Vogue, where she expanded on her experience of being mom-shamed as well as getting a vantage point to misogyny.

While it felt like she was losing herself at most time than others, Sophie found herself relying on cast and crew of her upcoming project, Joan.

She also borrowed strength from the titular character in a bid to healthily process the rollercoaster of emotions.

“They were my emotional support people, my family,” she says. “I really don’t know what I would have done without them,” the actress told the outlet.

Turner went on, “I think I’m always drawn to the characters that have gone through so much in their lives that come out of it so strong, resilient,” referring to Joan, a 19-year-old striving to survive for her two-year-old daughter, Kelly after escaping an abusive marriage to a violent criminal.

“I’m not very good at processing my emotions. I lock them away and then they’ll bubble up in years to come in some form of depression or anxiety,” she explained. “With this role I was actually able to process those feelings.”