Prince William, King Charles react to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's '20' gifts Nigerian trip: 'stop them'

Royal expert Tom Quinn has suggested the Prince of Wales isn't happy with the couple

According to a royal expert, Prince William is reportedly "absolutely furious" about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Nigerian tour.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex travelled to the African country over the weekend to promote the Invictus Games. However, their trip has sparked criticism, with some labeling it as an unofficial royal tour.

Royal expert Tom Quinn has suggested the Prince of Wales isn't happy with the couple. Speaking exclusively to The Mirror, he claimed: "William is absolutely furious and determined to find a way to stop this happening in future. Charles is said to be angrier than anyone has ever seen him.

"What’s really upset the applecart is the fact that that the Nigerians treated Meghan and Harry as if they too thought this was an official tour – all the signs were there as the couple were greeted with dances, receptions, visits to schools and charities."

The royal author said there had been fears among the Royal Family that Meghan and Harry "would try to pull a fast one" and believes the Nigeria trip "has confirmed their worst fears." He explained: "It’s as if Harry and Meghan have gone rogue – their Nigeria trip is a bold statement that they refuse to accept they are no longer working royals.

"William and Charles are scratching their heads and thinking, 'How are we going to control this nightmare situation?'" Looking back at Meghan and Harry's trip, Tom said it's "easy to see why the senior royals are worried".

Tom explained: "Everything you might expect from an official royal visit was there – the receptions, the visits to schools and charities, to wounded soldiers and the disabled. Meghan and Harry's speeches and their whole attitude has been designed to give the impression that they are still fully paid-up royals and William and his father King Charles don’t like it one bit.

"For Charles and William, it’s as if Meghan and Harry are saying, 'We don’t need your permission to be working royals – we will do it on our own terms whenever and wherever we like'."

During their Nigeria tour, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received over 20 gifts, now unrestricted by royal protocol, reported GB news. Returning from Nigeria, the couple flew back to the US on an 18-hour flight to Los Angeles earlier this week.